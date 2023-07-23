Iulia Vantur and Salman Khan alleged love story is stuff of dreams

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 23, 2023

Did you know Salman Khan has already introduced Iulia Vantur to his family?

Iulia and Salman met for the first time in Dublin in 2010.

Salman was shooting for Bodyguard when she came on the sets.

At first glance, Salman fell for the blonde beauty.

Ilulia then broke up with Marius Moga her then boyfriend.

Salman promised Ilulia that he will make her meet his Bollywood friends.

It was in 2012 that Ilulia gave auditions basically so that she could meet Salman.

She took a lot of fees for O Teri movie which had Salman's sister Alvira Agnihotri.

Ilulia became good friends with Sallu's buddies.

Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur's alleged love tale makes us fill with joy.

The pair did not make their relationship official as yet.

