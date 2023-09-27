Jaane Jaan, Aakhri Sach and other Top 10 OTT Originals of the week

Here are some of the recently released OTT Originals that you shouldn't miss.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 27, 2023
Sex Education is a British series starring Asa Butterfield, Tanya Reynolds and explores a young, modern take on relationships and love making. You can watch it on Netflix.
The series on Mumbai's underworld stars Kay Kay Menon, Avinash Tiwari and Kritika Kamra. It is directed by Shujaat Saudagar and you can watch it on Prime Video.
Khufiya is a spy thriller movie starring Tabu, Ali Faizal and Wamiqa Gabbi. It is directed by Vishal Bharadwaj and available to stream on Netflix.
The real crime based thriller series by Harshad Mehta stars Gagan Dev Riar as Telgi and his unearths the modus operandi of his scams. Watch it on Sony Liv.
Jaane Jaan is a murder mystery starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlavat and Vijay Varma. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, watch it on Netflix for thriller experience and amazing performances.
Taali TV series directed by Ravi Jadhav, with Sushmita Sen playing a lead role is a riveting watch. The story is based on transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant's life. Watch it on Jio Cinema.
The Freelancer TV series stars Mohit Raina, Anupam Kher and is directed by Bhav Dhulia. This is an action thriller about an Indian girl stuck in an ISIS controlled Syria. Watch it on Disney+ Hotstar.
Aakhri Sach is one of the best investigative thriller TV series directed by Robbie Grewal. It is based on the Burrari mass suicide and you can stream it on Disney+ Hotstar.
Guns & Gullabs is a Hindi crime-comedy thriller directed by Raj and DK. Starring Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah amongst others, the series in on Netflix.
