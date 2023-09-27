Jaane Jaan, Aakhri Sach and other Top 10 OTT Originals of the week

Here are some of the recently released OTT Originals that you shouldn't miss.

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 27, 2023

Sex Education S4

Sex Education is a British series starring Asa Butterfield, Tanya Reynolds and explores a young, modern take on relationships and love making. You can watch it on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bambai Meri Jaan

The series on Mumbai’s underworld stars Kay Kay Menon, Avinash Tiwari and Kritika Kamra. It is directed by Shujaat Saudagar and you can watch it on Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Khufiya

Khufiya is a spy thriller movie starring Tabu, Ali Faizal and Wamiqa Gabbi. It is directed by Vishal Bharadwaj and available to stream on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Scam 2003: The Telgi Story

The real crime based thriller series by Harshad Mehta stars Gagan Dev Riar as Telgi and his unearths the modus operandi of his scams. Watch it on Sony Liv.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jaane Jaan

Jaane Jaan is a murder mystery starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlavat and Vijay Varma. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, watch it on Netflix for thriller experience and amazing performances.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Taali

Taali TV series directed by Ravi Jadhav, with Sushmita Sen playing a lead role is a riveting watch. The story is based on transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant’s life. Watch it on Jio Cinema.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Freelancer

The Freelancer TV series stars Mohit Raina, Anupam Kher and is directed by Bhav Dhulia. This is an action thriller about an Indian girl stuck in an ISIS controlled Syria. Watch it on Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aakhri Sach

Aakhri Sach is one of the best investigative thriller TV series directed by Robbie Grewal. It is based on the Burrari mass suicide and you can stream it on Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Guns & Gulaabs

Guns & Gullabs is a Hindi crime-comedy thriller directed by Raj and DK. Starring Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah amongst others, the series in on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Jawan box office collection day 20: Shah Rukh Khan film inches close to achieve new milestone

 

 Find Out More