Jaane Jaan and other Bollywood films shot in India's beautiful hilly regions

Jaane Jaan: After Kahaani 2 Sujoy Ghosh again shoots in Kalimpong. Here is a look at some films shot in gorgeous hilly locations of India

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 05, 2023

Jaane Jaan

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma have shot this film in the charming hill town of Kalimpong

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kedarnath

Many wanted to visit the state of Uttarkhand after watching this riveting love story

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kahaani 2

Like Jaane Jaan, Sujoy Ghosh used the beauty of Kalimpong in Kahaani 2

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cuttputli

A large part of the Akshay Kumar thriller was shot in Mussoorie and Dehradun

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chennai Express

Fans cannot forget the beautiful visuals of Munnar in the movie

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Black

Rani Mukerji aka Michelle's home in Black was Shimla's Woodville Palace

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar 2

A part of Gadar 2 has been shot in the gorgeous town of Palampur

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rock On 2

Farhan Akhtar, Shraddha Kapoor and co shot in Shillong in Meghalaya

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lootera

Ranveer Singh, Sonakshi Sinha shot at Kalatop in Himachal Pradesh

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhediya

Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon took audiences to the stunning locales of Ziro in Arunachal Pradesh

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Highway

Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda's emotional film had gorgeous visuals of the Sangla Valley

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Gadar 2 box office collection day 26 early estimates, a wrap before Jawan?

 

 Find Out More