Jaane Jaan, Bloody Daddy and other best OTT movies of 2023 on Netflix, JioCinema and more
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 23, 2023
Gulmohar is a drama exploring human relationships, highlighting family dynamics and emotional depth. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Jaane Jaan featuring Kareen Kapoor Khan in the lead role is about a single mom caught in a crime investigation. on Netflix.
Bloody Daddy is an intense crime thriller focusing on a father's quest for vengeance, delivering gripping suspense. On Jiocinema.
Gaslight is a psychological thriller delving into manipulation and deceit, featuring Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey. On Disney+ Hotstar.
An intriguing mystery blending humor and suspense, find out the secrets surrounding a jackfruit, watch Kathal on Netflix.
A romantic comedy following the story of Tiku and Sheru in love and chaos, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur. Watch Tiku Weds Sheru on Prime Video.
An espionage thriller with Sidharth Malhotra, Mission Majnu offers both action and patriotism. On Netflix.
Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai is a thought-provoking drama highlighting an individual's determination for social change, featuring Manoj Bajpayee. On Zee5.
The sequel to an acclaimed anthology, Lust Stories 2 continues to explore human desires and relationships. On Netflix.
A gripping thriller that unveils unexpected twists, U-turn will keep you engaged with its mysterious storyline. On Zee5.
