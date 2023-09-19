Jaane Jaan celeb screening: Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma make a couple appearance, Esha Gupta stuns in a bodycon outfit 

It's a celebrity galore at the Jaane Jaan screening. While Kareena Kapoor Khan skipped, Tamannaah accompanied Vijay Varma, Jaideep Ahlawat and more celebs joined.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 18, 2023

Jaane Jaan cast, crew  

Vijay Varma, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sujoy Ghosh and the rest of the crew members pose for the camera. 

Nora Fatehi 

The gorgeous beauty looks pretty in a printed button-down dress.

Kartik Aaryan 

Chandu Champion in the house, ladies and gentlemen. 

Alaya F 

Freddy actress Alaya made a casual appearance.

Candid 

Why does it look like Tamannaah and Vijay are in the middle of a dance routine?

Arjun joins 

See who's photobombing Arjun Kapoor. 

What's happening?

Is that Sujoy Ghosh touching Arjun Kapoor's feet? 

New on-screen jodi?

Arjun Kapoor and Tamannaah Bhatia could make for a good on-screen jodi, don't you think?

Varun Dhawan 

It looks like Varun is into anime these days. 

Hit director 

Pathaan helmer Siddharth Anand in the house!

Pretty lady 

Sachin Pilgaonkar's actress daughter Shriya looks stunning in a co-ord set.

Esha Gupta

The Aashram 3 hottie yet again made heads turn in a black bodycon dress.

Harman Baweja 

Scoop actor makes a dashing appearance at Jaane Jaan celeb screening. 

