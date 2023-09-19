Jaane Jaan celeb screening: Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma make a couple appearance, Esha Gupta stuns in a bodycon outfit 

It's a celebrity galore at the Jaane Jaan screening. While Kareena Kapoor Khan skipped, Tamannaah accompanied Vijay Varma, Jaideep Ahlawat and more celebs joined.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 18, 2023
Vijay Varma, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sujoy Ghosh and the rest of the crew members pose for the camera.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The gorgeous beauty looks pretty in a printed button-down dress.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chandu Champion in the house, ladies and gentlemen.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Freddy actress Alaya made a casual appearance.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Why does it look like Tamannaah and Vijay are in the middle of a dance routine?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
See who's photobombing Arjun Kapoor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Is that Sujoy Ghosh touching Arjun Kapoor's feet?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Arjun Kapoor and Tamannaah Bhatia could make for a good on-screen jodi, don't you think?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It looks like Varun is into anime these days.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pathaan helmer Siddharth Anand in the house!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sachin Pilgaonkar's actress daughter Shriya looks stunning in a co-ord set.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Aashram 3 hottie yet again made heads turn in a black bodycon dress.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Scoop actor makes a dashing appearance at Jaane Jaan celeb screening.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!