Jaane Jaan movie review: Kareena Kapoor Khan film is a riveting entertainer

Jaane Jaan movie starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma is out now.
Jaane Jaan is the latest addition to OTT crime thrillers. It has released on Netflix.
The film marks Kareena Kapoor Khan's OTT debut. She stars along with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.
Jaane Jaan is directed by Sujoy Gosh. It is an adaptation of Japanese novel named The Devotion of Suspect X by Keigo Higashino.
The story of Jaane Jaan revolves around a single mother who is a suspect in a criminal investigation. There are massive twists and turns involving her neighbour and a cop.
Jaane Jaan being a crime and suspense thriller is an engaging saga that will leave you hooked till the end.
The most striking part of Jaane Jaan is Jaideep Ahlawat's performance. He plays the role of a gifted math teacher who has this silent and secretive aura around him. His character has layers and he is master at playing such characters.
He plays the cop who is on a lookout of a missing person. It is quite refreshing to see Vijay Varma playing a character who is not so intense after all.
Surely, she has evolved as an actor and bring a fine performance to the screen. Especially when stalwarts like Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma are a part of the team. She gets the emotions right.
The story dwells much into Maya's connection with men. Kareena and Vijay's chemistry is quite intriguing.
The story of Jaane Jaan is quite riveting as it is will keep you at the edge of your seat wanting to know what is going to happen next.
The strong screenplay of Jaane Jaan is the real winner. Despite Kareena's presence, the film has not been made as a masala Bollywood thriller and that is quite commendable.
One big negative point to be noted though is that Jaane Jaan is very slow and at times it feels stretched. Yes, there is enough suspense but it is long.
In bits and parts, Jaane Jaan would remind you of Drishyam and Kahaan that had such twisted plots but were better.
BollywoodLife gives Jaane Jaan three stars. Watch it for an interesting weekend.
