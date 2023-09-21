Jaane Jaan movie review: Kareena Kapoor Khan film is a riveting entertainer

Jaane Jaan movie starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma is out now.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 21, 2023

Jaane Jaan is out now

Jaane Jaan is the latest addition to OTT crime thrillers. It has released on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The cast

The film marks Kareena Kapoor Khan's OTT debut. She stars along with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Director and story

Jaane Jaan is directed by Sujoy Gosh. It is an adaptation of Japanese novel named The Devotion of Suspect X by Keigo Higashino.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The story

The story of Jaane Jaan revolves around a single mother who is a suspect in a criminal investigation. There are massive twists and turns involving her neighbour and a cop.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

What's hot?

Jaane Jaan being a crime and suspense thriller is an engaging saga that will leave you hooked till the end.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jaideep Ahlawat's performance

The most striking part of Jaane Jaan is Jaideep Ahlawat's performance. He plays the role of a gifted math teacher who has this silent and secretive aura around him. His character has layers and he is master at playing such characters.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vijay Varma - The star

He plays the cop who is on a lookout of a missing person. It is quite refreshing to see Vijay Varma playing a character who is not so intense after all.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kareena Kapoor Khan - The shining star

Surely, she has evolved as an actor and bring a fine performance to the screen. Especially when stalwarts like Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma are a part of the team. She gets the emotions right.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The chemistry

The story dwells much into Maya's connection with men. Kareena and Vijay's chemistry is quite intriguing.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The story - The Hero

The story of Jaane Jaan is quite riveting as it is will keep you at the edge of your seat wanting to know what is going to happen next.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The screenplay

The strong screenplay of Jaane Jaan is the real winner. Despite Kareena's presence, the film has not been made as a masala Bollywood thriller and that is quite commendable.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

What's not?

One big negative point to be noted though is that Jaane Jaan is very slow and at times it feels stretched. Yes, there is enough suspense but it is long.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Seen it before?

In bits and parts, Jaane Jaan would remind you of Drishyam and Kahaan that had such twisted plots but were better.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

BL Verdict

BollywoodLife gives Jaane Jaan three stars. Watch it for an interesting weekend.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and more top 10 South Indian actors who are remake kings

 

 Find Out More