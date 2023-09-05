Jaane Jaan: Top 10 things to know about Kareena Kapoor Khan's Netflix debut

Here's everything you need to know about Kareena Kapoor Khan's upcoming film on OTT.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 05, 2023

Kareena’s OTT debut

Jaane Jaan marks the actor’s foray into the world of OTT.

Cast

The film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in lead roles.

Based on a popular novel

The film is the official adaptation of the 2005 Japanese novel ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’ by Keigo Higashino.

USP of the film

Kareena called the cast of Jaane Jaan the USP of the film. She agreed to do the film as soon as she heard the script.

Kareena’s character

The actor will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar and her character will give the audiences a mix of thrill and romance.

Vijay’s character

Vijay will be playing the role of a witty, charming and sharp police officer.

Plot

Set in Kalimpong, the film sees a love story, a criminal investigation, a budding romance, mind-blowing plotting and the will to do anything for love.

Trailer

The first trailer of the film features Kareena as a single mother who tries to cover up the murder of her estranged husband with help from her neighbour.

Director

Sujoy Ghosh, who is known for his work in the thriller genre with films like Kahaani and Badla, serves as the director of the film.

Release Date

The film will stream exclusively on Netflix from September 21 onwards.

