Jaane Jaan: Top 10 things to know about Kareena Kapoor Khan's Netflix debut

Here's everything you need to know about Kareena Kapoor Khan's upcoming film on OTT.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 05, 2023
Jaane Jaan marks the actor’s foray into the world of OTT.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in lead roles.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film is the official adaptation of the 2005 Japanese novel ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’ by Keigo Higashino.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena called the cast of Jaane Jaan the USP of the film. She agreed to do the film as soon as she heard the script.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar and her character will give the audiences a mix of thrill and romance.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vijay will be playing the role of a witty, charming and sharp police officer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Set in Kalimpong, the film sees a love story, a criminal investigation, a budding romance, mind-blowing plotting and the will to do anything for love.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The first trailer of the film features Kareena as a single mother who tries to cover up the murder of her estranged husband with help from her neighbour.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sujoy Ghosh, who is known for his work in the thriller genre with films like Kahaani and Badla, serves as the director of the film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film will stream exclusively on Netflix from September 21 onwards.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
