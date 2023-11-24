Jaani Dushman maker Rajkumar Kohli and other celebs who lost their lives in 2023
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 24, 2023
Veteran filmmaker Rajkumar Kohli, maker of Jaani Dushman, passed away.
Reportedly, Armaan Kohli’s father was found dead in his bathroom.
A look at other celebs who lost their life in the year 2023.
Friends star Matthew Perry was found dead in a hot tub.
Satish Kaushik suffered a heart attack on 9th March 2023.
Dhoom 2 director Sanjay Gadhvi passed away after suffering a heart attack.
Popular Television actor Nitesh Pandey died due to a heart attack.
South Indian art director Milan Fernandez died of a heart attack.
Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, 32, fame of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai died in a road accident.
Tamil actor-director G Marimuthu, who was last seen in Jailer died of a heart attack.
