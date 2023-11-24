Jaani Dushman maker Rajkumar Kohli and other celebs who lost their lives in 2023

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 24, 2023

Veteran filmmaker Rajkumar Kohli, maker of Jaani Dushman, passed away.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Reportedly, Armaan Kohli’s father was found dead in his bathroom.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A look at other celebs who lost their life in the year 2023.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Friends star Matthew Perry was found dead in a hot tub.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Satish Kaushik suffered a heart attack on 9th March 2023.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dhoom 2 director Sanjay Gadhvi passed away after suffering a heart attack.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Popular Television actor Nitesh Pandey died due to a heart attack.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

South Indian art director Milan Fernandez died of a heart attack.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, 32, fame of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai died in a road accident.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tamil actor-director G Marimuthu, who was last seen in Jailer died of a heart attack.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Leo on OTT and other Top 11 South Indian action thrillers to watch on Netflix and more OTT

 

 Find Out More