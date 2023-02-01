Jackie Shroff's Top 10 fitness secrets inspired by son Tiger Shroff to stay fit at 66

Tiger Shroff's father Jackie Shroff has turned a year older today. Here are the ways the veteran actor manages to defy his age at 66.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 01, 2023
Jackie loves zumba just like his son Tiger who loves to have a dance routine in his morning workout, reportedly.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jackie like Tiger is very conscious about his health and only prefers to eat healthy food.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Hero star loves to drink juices and surely even his son loves fresh juice.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor loves leading a natural way of life and has his own organic farm.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tiger Shroff had once revealed that his dad Jackie has a 'Baaghi' body because of 'dal chaawal' diet.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The star does not like to workout in air-conditioned setup.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor loves to do boxing like his son Tiger who is also a fan of kick boxing.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor loves to dedicate time for yoga and is a yoga junkie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor does yoga 15 days in a month which is tremendous at the age of 66.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor has done movies like Hero, Ram Lakhan, Tridev and Khalnaayak to name a few.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
