Jackie Shroff's Top 10 fitness secrets inspired by son Tiger Shroff to stay fit at 66

Tiger Shroff's father Jackie Shroff has turned a year older today. Here are the ways the veteran actor manages to defy his age at 66.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 01, 2023

Dance

Jackie loves zumba just like his son Tiger who loves to have a dance routine in his morning workout, reportedly.

Health freak

Jackie like Tiger is very conscious about his health and only prefers to eat healthy food.

Juice goals

The Hero star loves to drink juices and surely even his son loves fresh juice.

Grows organic food

The actor loves leading a natural way of life and has his own organic farm.

Dal chaawal diet

Tiger Shroff had once revealed that his dad Jackie has a 'Baaghi' body because of 'dal chaawal' diet.

No gym

The star does not like to workout in air-conditioned setup.

Health is everything

The actor loves to do boxing like his son Tiger who is also a fan of kick boxing.

Hot Jaggu dada

The actor loves to dedicate time for yoga and is a yoga junkie.

Yoga practice details

The actor does yoga 15 days in a month which is tremendous at the age of 66.

Workfront

The actor has done movies like Hero, Ram Lakhan, Tridev and Khalnaayak to name a few.

