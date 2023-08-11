Jacqueline Fernandez's most expensive things 

It is Jacqueline Fernandez's birthday today. Let's check out the most prized possessions, the most expensive things she owns.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 11, 2023
As per CA Knowledge, Jacqueline Fernandez's net worth is about Rs 101 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per reports, she charges about Rs 4 to 5 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jacqueline owns some coolest and most expensive cars.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She has a Hummer H2, a Mercedes Maybach, Range Rover and a Jeep Compass.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per the latest news report in DNA, she has bought a BMW i7 electric sedan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She owns a Rs 7 crore 5 BHK in Juhu which was reportedly previously owned by Priyanka Chopra.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per reports, she owns a private Island on the South coast of Sri Lanka.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per media reports, Jacqueline has restaurants in Mumbai and Sri Lanka.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jacqueline owns Persian cats and a Horse which were gifted by Sukesh Chandrasekhar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
From Dior to Hermes to Chanel, she has some of the most expensive bags.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She was reportedly gifted expensive footwear, jewellery and more by Sukesh Chandrasekhar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
