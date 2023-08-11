Jacqueline Fernandez's most expensive things 

It is Jacqueline Fernandez's birthday today. Let's check out the most prized possessions, the most expensive things she owns.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 11, 2023

Net Worth 

As per CA Knowledge, Jacqueline Fernandez's net worth is about Rs 101 crores. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fees per movie 

As per reports, she charges about Rs 4 to 5 crores. 



Car collections

Jacqueline owns some coolest and most expensive cars. 



Multiple cars

She has a Hummer H2, a Mercedes Maybach, Range Rover and a Jeep Compass.  



New purchase 

As per the latest news report in DNA, she has bought a BMW i7 electric sedan. 



5BHK luxe apartment 

She owns a Rs 7 crore 5 BHK in Juhu which was reportedly previously owned by Priyanka Chopra. 



A private island 

As per reports, she owns a private Island on the South coast of Sri Lanka.



Restaurants 

As per media reports, Jacqueline has restaurants in Mumbai and Sri Lanka. 



Exotic pets 

Jacqueline owns Persian cats and a Horse which were gifted by Sukesh Chandrasekhar. 



Expensive handbags 

From Dior to Hermes to Chanel, she has some of the most expensive bags. 



More... 

She was reportedly gifted expensive footwear, jewellery and more by Sukesh Chandrasekhar. 



