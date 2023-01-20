Jacqueline Fernandez's Top 10 weight loss secrets

Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the fittest actresses in the Bollywood industry. Here, take a look at her workout routine which is inspirational.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 20, 2023
The ex-Miss Universe follows a very strict diet and is very disciplined when it comes to her lifestyle.
The actress likes to indulge in cardio which helps her remain toned and in shape.
Jacqueline likes to include yoga in her workout regime which is totally interesting.
Jackie is not fond of gymming but still manages to be in shape which is total wow.
The actress loves to do dancing and kickboxing often and keeps it in her workout regime.
Jacqueline is a Pilates girl. This workout helps her in working on her muscles and keeps them toned.
The diva loves to indulge in pole fitness which is one of her secrets to remaining fit.
The actress does not like to take her body for granted and likes to keep working on the same.
The actress includes apple cider vinegar in her diet which helps in detoxing her body.
The actress likes to eat by 7 pm and also likes to avoid sugary and spicy food in her diet.
