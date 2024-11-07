Jagga Jasoos to Dostana: 8 Bollywood movie sequels that were promised but never made
Pooja Darade
| Nov 07, 2024
If you are a Bollywood lover, you know that there are several movies that tease us that there's more to the story.
However, these promises were never fulfilled and we have listed down which are these movies.
Go Goa Gone stars Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Vir Das, and others. Released in 2013, we were teased with Part 2. After 11 years, we are still waiting.
Jagga Jasoos was released in 2017 and we all love the movie. However, Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif starrer have so many loose ends left; we hope we get the answers someday.
Munna Bhai Chale America has kept fans eagerly waiting for the film.
Aabra Ka Daabra is a kids fantasy film.
Vivek Oberoi's Prince movie was released 14 years ago and hinted at more action-packed drama. Well, it looks like we have to give up.
The sequel was announced with Kartik Aaryan, Lakshya, and Janhvi Kapoor. But the movie got canned in 2021 and there has been no update yet.
Chandni Chowk to China stars Akshay Kumar and Deepika Padukone. The next adventure was supposed to take place in Africa. It seems to be not happening anymor
While Shah Rukh Khan never officially announced Ra One 2, he often talked in interviews that he would love to make one. We know the chances are low, but we wish we were shown more of G One.
