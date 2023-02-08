Jagjit Singh birth anniversary: Top 10 songs and ghazals that are a balm to the soul

Ghazal legend Jagjit Singh was born on February 8, 1941 in Rajasthan. On his 82nd birth anniversary, a look at his musical journey.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 08, 2023

Honton Se Choo Lo Tum – Prem Geet (1981)

Jagjit composed and sang the song Honton Se Choo Lo Tum.

Pyaar Mujhse Jo Kiya Tumne – Saath Saath (1982)

Kuldeep Singh composed the music and Jagjit sang it.

Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar – Arth (1982)

Jagjit composed and sang Kaifi Azmi’s lines.

Yeh Faasle – Mammo (1994)

Jagjit sang the song, while Vanraj Bhatia composed it.

Chitthi Na Koi Sandesh – Dushman (1998)

This emotional song was sung by Jagjit and music was given by Uttam Singh, and Anand Bakshi.

Hoshwalon Ko Khabar Kya – Sarfarosh (1999)

Jatin-Lalit gave music for this song.

Kiska Chehra – Tarkieb (2000)

Jagjit and Alka Yagnik had a beautiful duet for Milind Soman and Tabu.

Koi Fariyaad – Tum Bin (2001)

This is one of Jagjit's popular ghazals written by Faaiz Anwaar.

Haath Choote Toh – Pinjar (2002)

Jagjit songs and albums were used in several films.

Dhuan Utha Hai – Leela (2004)

Jagjit's composition and singing won hearts.

