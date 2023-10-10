Jagjit Singh death anniversary: TOP 10 songs and ghazals about love and life

On Jagjit Singh's death anniversary today, here are some of his best renditions to listen to and honour love, life for which he sang.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 10, 2023

Jagjit Singh 

The late musician was very popular as The Ghazal King. He passed away in 2011 after suffering from a brain haemorrhage.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Koi Fariyaad

Tum Bin had this beautiful song which describes one's inner emotional turmoil really well.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Honthon Se Chhu Lo

Jag ne chheena mujhse, mujhe jo bhi laga pyaara... this one is must! 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi

Jagjit Singh described the desires and the heartbreaks of them not being fulfilled so well.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tum Itna Jo Muskura Rahe Ho

The hidden pain behind the smile, this one featuring Raj Kiran and Shabana Azmi is so soulful and melancholic. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chitthi Na Koi Sandesh

When your loved ones pass away, the pain and anguish are described in his song. Singh braved major blows when his kids passed away before him. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ye Daulat Bhi Le Lo

It is only when you grow up, you realise the importance of childhood. That's what this song is about and more.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tumko Dekha Toh Ye Khayal Aaya

Deepti Naval and Farooq Sheikh have been one of the best pairings in Bollywood. And this song of them is just so heart-touching. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hosh Walon Ko Khabar Kya

You need to fall in love once to know what it is like. Aamir Khan and Sonali Bendre starred in this one. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ik Pyar Ka Nagma Hai

Nanda and Manoj Kumar song from Shor has a deeper meaning and will leave you with a little hope. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pyaar Ka Pehla Khat 

When the desire for soulful connection is above all else, it takes time and patience, uff, what gold!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 most rated Bollywood romantic movies ever, 5 belong to Shah Rukh Khan

 

 Find Out More