Jagjit Singh death anniversary: TOP 10 songs and ghazals about love and life

On Jagjit Singh's death anniversary today, here are some of his best renditions to listen to and honour love, life for which he sang.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 10, 2023
The late musician was very popular as The Ghazal King. He passed away in 2011 after suffering from a brain haemorrhage.
Tum Bin had this beautiful song which describes one's inner emotional turmoil really well.
Jag ne chheena mujhse, mujhe jo bhi laga pyaara... this one is must!
Jagjit Singh described the desires and the heartbreaks of them not being fulfilled so well.
The hidden pain behind the smile, this one featuring Raj Kiran and Shabana Azmi is so soulful and melancholic.
When your loved ones pass away, the pain and anguish are described in his song. Singh braved major blows when his kids passed away before him.
It is only when you grow up, you realise the importance of childhood. That's what this song is about and more.
Deepti Naval and Farooq Sheikh have been one of the best pairings in Bollywood. And this song of them is just so heart-touching.
You need to fall in love once to know what it is like. Aamir Khan and Sonali Bendre starred in this one.
Nanda and Manoj Kumar song from Shor has a deeper meaning and will leave you with a little hope.
When the desire for soulful connection is above all else, it takes time and patience, uff, what gold!
