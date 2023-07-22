Jai Bhim, Sorrari Pottru and more: Top 10 Suriya Sivakumar movies to watch on OTT

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 22, 2023

Jai Bhim on Amazon Prime Video is a compelling movie starring talented actor Suriya.

Sorrari Pottru is National Award winning best film of 2020. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Etharkkum Thunindhavan is one of the must watch movies of Suriya. Available on Netflix.

24 is a gripping sci-fi thriller on Disney+ Hotstar.

Pithamagan is an enthralling cinematic experience to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Nandha is an emotional roller coster. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.

7aam Arivu is a must-watch Tamil blockbuster movie. Watch on Zee 5.

Vaaranam Aayiram is one of the best movies of Suriya Sivakumar. Watch on Zee5.

Suriya played dual role in Perazhagan and it is a masterpiece to watch on Netflix.

Suriya’s Ghajini inspired Aamir Khan’s Bollywood movie of the same name. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.

