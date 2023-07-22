Jai Bhim, Sorrari Pottru and more: Top 10 Suriya Sivakumar movies to watch on OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 22, 2023
Jai Bhim on Amazon Prime Video is a compelling movie starring talented actor Suriya.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sorrari Pottru is National Award winning best film of 2020. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Etharkkum Thunindhavan is one of the must watch movies of Suriya. Available on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
24 is a gripping sci-fi thriller on Disney+ Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pithamagan is an enthralling cinematic experience to watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nandha is an emotional roller coster. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
7aam Arivu is a must-watch Tamil blockbuster movie. Watch on Zee 5.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vaaranam Aayiram is one of the best movies of Suriya Sivakumar. Watch on Zee5.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Suriya played dual role in Perazhagan and it is a masterpiece to watch on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Suriya’s Ghajini inspired Aamir Khan’s Bollywood movie of the same name. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Rashmika Mandanna's enchanting lehenga looks
Find Out More