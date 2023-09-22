Jaideep Ahlawat in Jaane Jaan and more Top 10 performances in thrillers you must watch on OTT

Jaideep Ahlawat in Jaane Jaan and more Top 10 performances from Hindi thriller movies that got direct release on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Hotstar and more

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 22, 2023

Jaane Jaan on Netflix

Sujoy Ghosh's Jaane Jaan was out on Netflix yesterday

Jaideep Ahlawat scene-stealer

Netizens cannot stop praising the superb performance of Jaideep Ahlawat

Vijay Varma in Darlings

Vijay Varma was terrifying as Hamza in Netflix's Darlings

Tripti Dimri in Bulbul

Tripti Dimri made one of the most beautiful Bengali women on screen

Kartik Aaryan in Dhamaka

Kartik Aaryan showed off his versatile talent with this Ram Madhvani remake

Ayushmann Khurrana in An Action Hero

Fans were upset that this film did not get a theatrical release

Vadh

Sanjay Mishra was sublime in Vadh on Netflix

Amruta Subhash in Lust Stories 2

Those who saw Lust Stories 2 won't forget Amruta Subhash's acting for a long role

Haddi

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has done a great job in Haddi on Zee 5

Vikrant Massey in Gaslight

Vikrant Massey did a great transition from good to evil in Gaslight

