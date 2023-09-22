Jaideep Ahlawat in Jaane Jaan and more Top 10 performances in thrillers you must watch on OTT

Jaideep Ahlawat in Jaane Jaan and more Top 10 performances from Hindi thriller movies that got direct release on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Hotstar and moreSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 22, 2023
Sujoy Ghosh's Jaane Jaan was out on Netflix yesterdaySource: Bollywoodlife.com
Netizens cannot stop praising the superb performance of Jaideep AhlawatSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Vijay Varma was terrifying as Hamza in Netflix's DarlingsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Tripti Dimri made one of the most beautiful Bengali women on screenSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Kartik Aaryan showed off his versatile talent with this Ram Madhvani remakeSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Fans were upset that this film did not get a theatrical releaseSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjay Mishra was sublime in Vadh on NetflixSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Those who saw Lust Stories 2 won't forget Amruta Subhash's acting for a long roleSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Nawazuddin Siddiqui has done a great job in Haddi on Zee 5Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vikrant Massey did a great transition from good to evil in GaslightSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!