Jailer actor and Rajinikanth's costar passes away at 57

Rajinikanth's Jailer co-star G Marimuthu passed away today at the age of 57.

Sanskruti Nemane

A sad day

It is a sad day for the Tamil industry. Actor and director, G Marimuthu passes away.

Reason of death

Reports say that G Marimuthu passed away due to heart attack.

G Marimuthu in Jailer

He was recently appreciated for his performance in Rajinikanth's Jailer.

Shocking news

The actor and director was 57 years old. This shocking news has left everyone shattered.

Journey

G Marimuthu began his career as an assistant director and later as an actor.

Debut film

He made his acting debut in Ajith’s Vaali in 1999.

Directorial debut

Later, he ventured as a director and made his directorial debut with Kannum Kannum in 2008.

Working with big directors

While he was the assistant director, he worked under many filmmakers such as Mani Ratnam, Vasanth, Seeman, and SJ Suryah.

Last rites

His last rites will be conducted later today. RIP, G Marimuthu.

