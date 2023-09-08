Jailer actor and Rajinikanth's costar passes away at 57

Rajinikanth's Jailer co-star G Marimuthu passed away today at the age of 57.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 08, 2023
It is a sad day for the Tamil industry. Actor and director, G Marimuthu passes away.
Reports say that G Marimuthu passed away due to heart attack.
He was recently appreciated for his performance in Rajinikanth's Jailer.
The actor and director was 57 years old. This shocking news has left everyone shattered.
G Marimuthu began his career as an assistant director and later as an actor.
He made his acting debut in Ajith's Vaali in 1999.
Later, he ventured as a director and made his directorial debut with Kannum Kannum in 2008.
While he was the assistant director, he worked under many filmmakers such as Mani Ratnam, Vasanth, Seeman, and SJ Suryah.
His last rites will be conducted later today. RIP, G Marimuthu.
