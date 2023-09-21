Jailer actor Vinayakan reveals his real salary for the Rajinikanth flick

Latest reports around Jailer states Vinayakan was paid less but the actor clears the air

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 21, 2023

Jailer

Rajinikanth’s latest movie Jailer has performed phenomenally at the box office becoming second highest grossing movie in Tamil.

Rajinikanth fees

The megastar Rajinikanth was the highest paid actor in the movie taking home Rs 110 crore as fees.

Vinayakan plays villain

On the other hand, industry reports claimed that Vinayakan who played a menacing villain in the movie was less paid.

Vinayakan fees

According to reports talented actor Vinayakan was paid only Rs 35 lakhs for his role while cameo actors were paid more.

Netizens react

Netizens reacted to the report saying too less for a brilliant actor.

Vinayakan puts the records straight

Vinayakan came forward and rubbished the reports of his in factual salary and sets the records straight.

Real fees

The actor revealed that he was paid three time more than the reported fees of Rs 35 lakhs.

Treatment on the sets

He also added that he had a royal treatment on the sets and was compensated well.

About Jailer

Jailer is an action comedy film directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and apart from Rajinikanth it also stars Vinayakan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff, Mohanlal and Ramya Krishnan.

Jailer on OTT

Jailer is now available watch online on Amazon Prime Video.

