Jailer actor Vinayakan reveals his real salary for the Rajinikanth flick

Latest reports around Jailer states Vinayakan was paid less but the actor clears the airSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 21, 2023
Rajinikanth’s latest movie Jailer has performed phenomenally at the box office becoming second highest grossing movie in Tamil.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The megastar Rajinikanth was the highest paid actor in the movie taking home Rs 110 crore as fees.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On the other hand, industry reports claimed that Vinayakan who played a menacing villain in the movie was less paid.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
According to reports talented actor Vinayakan was paid only Rs 35 lakhs for his role while cameo actors were paid more.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Netizens reacted to the report saying too less for a brilliant actor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vinayakan came forward and rubbished the reports of his in factual salary and sets the records straight.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor revealed that he was paid three time more than the reported fees of Rs 35 lakhs.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He also added that he had a royal treatment on the sets and was compensated well.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jailer is an action comedy film directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and apart from Rajinikanth it also stars Vinayakan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff, Mohanlal and Ramya Krishnan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jailer is now available watch online on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!