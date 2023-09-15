Jailer, Adipurush and other Top 10 South Indian movies dubbed in Hindi 2023 to watch on Prime Video, Netflix and more OTT

The best of South Indian films released in 2023 that are available in Hindi-dubbed version.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 15, 2023

Vaathi (Netflix)

Dhanush brings his A-game in this social drama film.

Adipurush (Netflix)

The Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer magnum opus is one of the most expensive films ever made in India.

Dasara (Netflix)

Nani’s action-thriller will keep you hooked till the end.

Jailer (Amazon Prime Video)

Rajinikanth’s action drama is currently one of the highest grossing Indian films of the year.

Shaakuntalam (Amazon Prime Video)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s mythological fantasy film ensures a visually-stunning cinematic experience.

Veera Simha Reddy (Disney+ Hotstar)

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s political action-thriller film delivers an engaging experience.

Varisu (Amazon Prime Video)

Thalapathy Vijay ensures an engaging family drama with this actioner.

Waltair Veerayya (Netflix)

Chiranjeevi’s old school charm is a must-watch in this revenge-action film.

Romancham (Disney+ Hotstar)

The horror-comedy film will leave you in splits.

Christopher (Amazon Prime Video)

Mammootty’s mystery-thriller makes for a good one-time watch.

