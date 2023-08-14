Jailer and more: Top 10 Rajinikanth movies that entered Rs 100 crore club quite smoothly

Jailer is one of the biggest films of Rajinikanth.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 14, 2023

Annaatthe

Rajnikanth's Annaatthe crossed Rs 200 crore mark.

Darbar

This 2020 release also crossed Rs 200 crore mark.

Petta

The film's estimated collection is Rs 219–240 crore

Kaala

The film easily crossed Rs 150 crore mark.

2.0

The massive blockbuster hit 100 cr mark on first day with worldwide collection.

Kabali

This film also went past Rs 200 cr mark.

Ethiran

Rajnikanth's Ethiran also entered the Rs 100 crore club.

Lingaa

The film crossed Rs 100 crore mark in three days.

Kochadaiiyaan

The animated film made Rs 101 crore worldwide.

Sivaji: The Boss

The film that marked Rajinikanth's return crossed Rs 100 crore mark back then.

