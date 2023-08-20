Jailer and other Top 10 all time highest grossing dubbed films in Karnataka

Audiences in Karnataka have always welcome films from other languages. Here's the list of films that they loved the most.

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 20, 2023

Sye Raa Narsimha Reddy

This Chiranjeevi starrer collected Rs 3.5 crore at the box office and was a blockbuster hit in Karnataka

Jailer

This Rajinikanth starrer has collected Rs 30 crore in 9 Days and is still counting.

Adipurush

Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan starrer managed to collect Rs 2.41 crore at the box office.

Dabangg 3

The Salman Khan starrer minted not more than Rs 2.3 crore at the box office.

RRR

This Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer collected Rs 76 crore at the box office and the highest of all dubbed films.

Rangasthalam

Ram Charan and Sukumar's village drama collected Rs 10 crore at the box office.

Avatar 2

This Hollywood film collected Rs 5- 6 crore at the box office.

Commando (Vivegam)

This Ajith Kumar starrer collected Rs 1 crore at the Karnataka box office

Ponniyin Selvan 2

The Mani Ratnam directorial has collected Rs 20 crore from the box office in Karnataka.

Jagamalla (Viswasam)

One of the many hits of Ajitha Kumar in Karnataka, this film collected close to Rs 2 to 3 crore.

