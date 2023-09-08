Jailer and other Top 10 South Indian action movies of 2023 to watch on OTT platforms

The best of south Indian action films of the year to watch on OTT.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 08, 2023

Jailer (Prime Video)

Rajiniknath’s recently released blockbuster is now available for digital streaming.

Dasara (Netflix)

A story about three friends and how their lives change after the brutal killing of one of them.

Ponniyin Selvan:II (Prime Video)

An historical drama about the Chola dynasty.

Agent (Sony LIV)

A man with a mysterious past on a mission to uncover the truth.

Virupaksha (Netflix)

A horror thriller about a man who must decode secrets behind a series of unexplained brutal deaths in a village.

Varisu (Prime Video)

Thalapathy Vijay’s film is about a man who must reunite his family after his father’s death.

Vaathi (Netflix)

The story of a man and his struggles against the privatisation of education.

Veera Simha Reddy (Disney+Hotstar)

A man sets out to reunite with his estranged father after learning about his parents' difficult past.

Waltair Veerayya (Netflix)

A smuggler is approached by an agent to extradite an infamous drug lord from Malaysia to India in exchange for money.

Por Thozhil (Sony LIV)

An intriguing crime investigation thriller about a senior cop and a rookie investigating a crime.

