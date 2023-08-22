Jailer and other Top 10 Tamil and Telugu films in the 500 crore club

As Jailer is still running in the theatres with blockbuster collections, take a look at the other films that made more than 500 crores at the box office.

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 22, 2023

Jailer

Rajinikanth's Jailer has successfully collected Rs 500 crores at the box office and still counting.

Ponniyin Selvan 1

This Mani Ratnam directorial has collected Rs 500 crores at the box office.

RRR

The Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer garnered Rs 1300 crore at the box office.

Baahubali: The Beginning

This Rajamouli directorial has earned Rs 600 crore at box office and even more.

Baahubali: The Conclusion

The second part of the Prabhas starrer garnered Rs 1800 crore at the box office.

Vikram

Kamal Haasan recently revealed that Vikram made a collection of Rs 700 crores at the box office.

2.O

This film, which is high on technology has collected Rs 800 crore at the box office.

Kabaali

This film of Rajinikanth has also collected Rs 500 crore at the box office.

KGF: Chapter 2

This film has collected an amount of Rs 1250 crore at the box office

Saaho

This Prabhas starrer, though a flop, made Rs 500 crore at the box office.

