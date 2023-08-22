Jailer and other Top 10 Tamil and Telugu films in the 500 crore club

As Jailer is still running in the theatres with blockbuster collections, take a look at the other films that made more than 500 crores at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 22, 2023
Rajinikanth's Jailer has successfully collected Rs 500 crores at the box office and still counting.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This Mani Ratnam directorial has collected Rs 500 crores at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer garnered Rs 1300 crore at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This Rajamouli directorial has earned Rs 600 crore at box office and even more.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The second part of the Prabhas starrer garnered Rs 1800 crore at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kamal Haasan recently revealed that Vikram made a collection of Rs 700 crores at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This film, which is high on technology has collected Rs 800 crore at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This film of Rajinikanth has also collected Rs 500 crore at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This film has collected an amount of Rs 1250 crore at the box officeSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This Prabhas starrer, though a flop, made Rs 500 crore at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
