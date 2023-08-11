Jailer box office collection day 1: Rajinikanth starrer collects 52 crore, breaks these massive Tamil movie records

Jailer is a complete action entertainer and is one of the best films from Rajinikanth. Take a look at the details of entire day 1 collections from all states.

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 11, 2023