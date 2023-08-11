Jailer box office collection day 1: Rajinikanth starrer collects 52 crore, breaks these massive Tamil movie records

Jailer is a complete action entertainer and is one of the best films from Rajinikanth. Take a look at the details of entire day 1 collections from all states.

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Jailer

This Nelson directorial hit the screens yesterday in multiple languages and is running successfully in the theaters with houseful shows.

Rajinikanth

The actor, at 72, proved once again that nobody can beat him when it comes to box office collections.

Biggest opening

The film is said to be have recorded the biggest opening of 2023 in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Record breaking day 1 collections

Many trade analysts reported that, across the country, states that Jailer collected ₹52 crore gross on Thursday as per early estimates.

Biggest in Tamil Nadu

This includes Rs 23 crore from Tamil Nadu and broke the records of other Tamil blockbusters day 1 collections.

In the other states

The film collected Rs 11 crore from Karnataka, Rs 5 crore from Kerala, Rs 10 crore from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and Rs 3 crore from the other states.

Strong comeback

Jailer marks the return of the superstar, Rajinikanth, on the silver screen after his two years of hiatus. He was last seen in Annaatthe.

More about Jailer

Directed by Nelson, Jailer stars Rajinikanth as Muthuvel Pandian who takes it upon himself from stopping a gang of goons who are planning to free their jailed leader.

