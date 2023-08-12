Jailer box office collection: Film becomes Rajinikanth's 2nd highest opener, check top 10 films

Jailer and more Rajinikanth's films highest opening day box office collection

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 12, 2023

Jailer

Rajinikanth’s latest film Jailer was released in theaters on 11th August becoming biggest Tamil opener of the year.

Rajinikanth movies opening day collection

Here are the top 10 highest opening day collections of Rajinikanth’s movies.

2.0

Topping the list is 2.0 with its opening day collection as Rs 117.34 crore.

Jailer

Recently released Jailer stands second collection Rs 72 crore on opening day.

Annaathhe

The third-highest opener is Annaathhe collecting Rs 70.19 crore.

Kabali

Kabali made a collection of Rs 70 crore on release day.

Darbar

Darbar opened with a collection of Rs 55 crore.

Kaala

Kaala made an opening of Rs 50 crore.

Lingaa

Lingaa collected Rs 37 crore on its release day.

Petta

Petta made an opening of Rs 36.6 crore.

