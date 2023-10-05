Rajinikanth’s Jailer becomes biggest Tamil film of all time at the worldwide box office

Jailer completed 50 glorious days at the box office earlier this week and made a new box office record.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 05, 2023

About Jailer

Starring Rajinikanth in the titular role, the film released theatrically on August 11, 2023.

Box office collections

Jailer has collected over Rs 407 crore in India and Rs 198 crore internationally, taking its total worldwide box office collection to over Rs 605 crore.

Highest grossing film in Tamil

After 50 days at the box office, Jailer has become the highest grossing film in Tamil language.

New record

The film is the second highest-grossing film in the history of Tamil cinema, trailing behind another Rajinikanth film, 2.0.

Jailer Plot

A retired cop sets out to stop a gang when they try to flee their leader from prison.

Jailer Cast

Apart from Rajinikanth, the film also stars Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, Tamannaah, Sunil, Mirnaa Menon and Yogi Babu.

Special Cameos

Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff also feature in special guest appearances in the film.

Jailer Director

Jailer is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

Jailer OTT rights

The OTT rights for Jailer were reportedly sold to Amazon Prime Video for a jaw-dropping sum of Rs 100 crore.

Where to watch Jailer on OTT

Jailer is now streaming on OTT on Amazon Prime Video in multiple Indian languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

