Rajinikanth’s Jailer becomes biggest Tamil film of all time at the worldwide box office

Jailer completed 50 glorious days at the box office earlier this week and made a new box office record.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 05, 2023
Starring Rajinikanth in the titular role, the film released theatrically on August 11, 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jailer has collected over Rs 407 crore in India and Rs 198 crore internationally, taking its total worldwide box office collection to over Rs 605 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After 50 days at the box office, Jailer has become the highest grossing film in Tamil language.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film is the second highest-grossing film in the history of Tamil cinema, trailing behind another Rajinikanth film, 2.0.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A retired cop sets out to stop a gang when they try to flee their leader from prison.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Apart from Rajinikanth, the film also stars Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, Tamannaah, Sunil, Mirnaa Menon and Yogi Babu.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff also feature in special guest appearances in the film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jailer is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The OTT rights for Jailer were reportedly sold to Amazon Prime Video for a jaw-dropping sum of Rs 100 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jailer is now streaming on OTT on Amazon Prime Video in multiple Indian languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!