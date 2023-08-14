Jailer box office collection records of the Rajinikanth starter created in the South

Rajinikanth's Jailer is doing amazingly well at the box office and is breaking many existing records across the country.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 14, 2023
As expected, Rajinikanth's Jailer emerges as the biggest Tamil Nadu opener of 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jailer becomes the first Tamil film to have bagge its place as the third largest worldwide opener in Kollywood's history.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jailer has garnered the spotlight as it emerges the biggest Indian premiere of 2023 in the USA.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Nelson Dilipkumar directorial made history as the biggest Tamil opener ever recorded in Karnataka.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film has achieved a historic feat as the biggest worldwide opener in Kollywood's 'no early morning shows' category.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Setting a new benchmark as the biggest Tamil opener in 2023 across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, and rest of India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Achieves an unprecedented feat as the biggest Tamil opener in overseas markets for the year 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
