Jailer box office collection records of the Rajinikanth starter created in the South

Rajinikanth's Jailer is doing amazingly well at the box office and is breaking many existing records across the country.

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 14, 2023

Tamil Nadu's biggest opener of 2023

As expected, Rajinikanth's Jailer emerges as the biggest Tamil Nadu opener of 2023.

Third biggest opening worldwide

Jailer becomes the first Tamil film to have bagge its place as the third largest worldwide opener in Kollywood's history.

Biggest Indian premiere of 2023 in USA

Jailer has garnered the spotlight as it emerges the biggest Indian premiere of 2023 in the USA.

Biggest Tamil opener in Karnataka

The Nelson Dilipkumar directorial made history as the biggest Tamil opener ever recorded in Karnataka.

Biggest opener ever in FDFS

The film has achieved a historic feat as the biggest worldwide opener in Kollywood's 'no early morning shows' category.

Biggest Tamil opener of 2023 in other states

Setting a new benchmark as the biggest Tamil opener in 2023 across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, and rest of India.

BIGGEST Tamil opener of overseas in 2023

Achieves an unprecedented feat as the biggest Tamil opener in overseas markets for the year 2023.

