Jailer breaks box office records, check Top 10 Tamil blockbusters ever

These films saw massive success and collection at the box office not just for the performances of the lead actors, and the story as well.

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 10, 2023

Vada Chennai

A critically acclaimed gangster film directed by Vetrimaaran, known for its gritty portrayal of Chennai's underworld.

Sivaji

Another Rajinikanth film directed by S. Shankar that took the box office by storm with its blend of action, drama, and entertainment.

Enthiran

A science fiction film starring Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai, directed by S. Shankar, which set new benchmarks for visual effects in Indian cinema.

Kabali

Starring Rajinikanth, this gangster drama directed by Pa. Ranjith became a sensation, both domestically and internationally.

Asuran

Asuran

Mersal

A commercial entertainer starring Vijay, directed by Atlee, that combined action, drama, and social issues to create a blockbuster hit.

Kaithi

An action thriller directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, which became a sleeper hit due to its gripping narrative and intense performances.

96

Starring Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha, 96 captivated audiences with its nostalgic love story and soulful music.

Viswasam

A family-oriented drama featuring Ajith Kumar and Nayanthara that won over audiences with its emotional storytelling.

