Jailer breaks box office records, check Top 10 Tamil blockbusters ever

These films saw massive success and collection at the box office not just for the performances of the lead actors, and the story as well.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 10, 2023
A critically acclaimed gangster film directed by Vetrimaaran, known for its gritty portrayal of Chennai's underworld.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Another Rajinikanth film directed by S. Shankar that took the box office by storm with its blend of action, drama, and entertainment.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A science fiction film starring Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai, directed by S. Shankar, which set new benchmarks for visual effects in Indian cinema.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Starring Rajinikanth, this gangster drama directed by Pa. Ranjith became a sensation, both domestically and internationally.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Super Deluxe Directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja, this anthology film received critical acclaim for its unique storytelling and ensemble cast.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A commercial entertainer starring Vijay, directed by Atlee, that combined action, drama, and social issues to create a blockbuster hit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
An action thriller directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, which became a sleeper hit due to its gripping narrative and intense performances.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Starring Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha, 96 captivated audiences with its nostalgic love story and soulful music.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja, this anthology film received critical acclaim for its unique storytelling and ensemble cast.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A family-oriented drama featuring Ajith Kumar and Nayanthara that won over audiences with its emotional storytelling.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!