Jailer: Fans upset with Tamannaah Bhatia; here's why they are disappointed

Fans of Tamannaah Bhatia were super excited about her role in Jailer as she worked with Rajinikanth but looks like things did not go as expected.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 11, 2023
Actress Tamannaah Bhatia has been taking the internet by storm with Kaavaala song from JailerSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Fans of the actress are awestruck with her dance moves and grace in the songSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Jailer hit the screens yesterday and Tamannaah's fans are disappointed with the film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Her role in the film is nothing but a cameo while fans expected to see her in an action mode with Rajinikanth.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress was seen for not more than five minutes in the entire films, besides the songSource: Bollywoodlife.com
In fact the actress has nothing to do with Jailer Muthuvel Pandian's life and that was pretty disappointingSource: Bollywoodlife.com
On the contrary, they are happy that she bagged the chance to dance with the SuperstarSource: Bollywoodlife.com
In this Chiranjeevi starrer which hit the screens today, Tamannaah played the leading lady.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
