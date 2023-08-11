Jailer: Fans upset with Tamannaah Bhatia; here's why they are disappointed

Fans of Tamannaah Bhatia were super excited about her role in Jailer as she worked with Rajinikanth but looks like things did not go as expected.

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 11, 2023

Kaavaala...

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia has been taking the internet by storm with Kaavaala song from Jailer

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Awestruck

Fans of the actress are awestruck with her dance moves and grace in the song

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

What's wrong?

Jailer hit the screens yesterday and Tamannaah's fans are disappointed with the film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Action mode

Her role in the film is nothing but a cameo while fans expected to see her in an action mode with Rajinikanth.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Just the song?

The actress was seen for not more than five minutes in the entire films, besides the song

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sheer disappointment

In fact the actress has nothing to do with Jailer Muthuvel Pandian's life and that was pretty disappointing

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ok but not Ok

On the contrary, they are happy that she bagged the chance to dance with the Superstar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhola Shankar

In this Chiranjeevi starrer which hit the screens today, Tamannaah played the leading lady.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Jailer box office collection day 1: Rajinikanth starrer collects 52 crore, breaks these massive Tamil movie records

 

 Find Out More