Jailer: Here's why bagging a blockbuster is important for Rajinikanth at 72

Rajinikanth's lineup of projects look quite interesting. Take a look what the Superstar has in his kitty right now.

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 11, 2023

Rajinikanth

The Superstar is currently basking on the success of Jailer which hit the screens yesterday and opened to massive collections.

Much-needed hit

Rajinikanth's previous three films Petta, Darbar, and Annathhe emerged as disasters at the box office.

Dissapointment

Fans of the Superstar have been wanting him to bounce back stronger with a blockbuster hit and it happened with Jailer.

Why a hit?

Rajinikanth is likely to quit acting after doing a couple of films and before that, bagging a hit is important to him.

Next with Lokesh Kanagaraj

Rajinikanth is teaming up with Lokesh Kanagaraj next for a film and there are huge expectations on this film already.

Surge in the market

Rajinikanth's market keeps increasing with each film and to pep up the market for the next, he needs a hit.

Other projects

Rajinikanth has Lal Salam with Aishwarya Rajinikanth and an untitled one with KJ Gnanavel.

