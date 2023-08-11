Jailer: Here's why bagging a blockbuster is important for Rajinikanth at 72

Rajinikanth's lineup of projects look quite interesting. Take a look what the Superstar has in his kitty right now.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 11, 2023
The Superstar is currently basking on the success of Jailer which hit the screens yesterday and opened to massive collections.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajinikanth's previous three films Petta, Darbar, and Annathhe emerged as disasters at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fans of the Superstar have been wanting him to bounce back stronger with a blockbuster hit and it happened with Jailer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajinikanth is likely to quit acting after doing a couple of films and before that, bagging a hit is important to him.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajinikanth is teaming up with Lokesh Kanagaraj next for a film and there are huge expectations on this film already.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajinikanth's market keeps increasing with each film and to pep up the market for the next, he needs a hit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajinikanth has Lal Salam with Aishwarya Rajinikanth and an untitled one with KJ Gnanavel.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
