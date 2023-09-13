Jailer hits Rs 600 crore worldwide, will Jawan breach the mark by end of this week?

Rajinikanth's Jailer makes an impressive business but Jawan set to beat the record

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 13, 2023

Jailer

Jailer is one of the highest-grossing films of Rajinikanth’s film career.



Jailer box office collection

Rajinikanth starrer has made a business of Rs 650 crore as a total worldwide box office collection.



Highest grossing film

This is the second highest-grossing film in Tamil cinema after Rajinikanth’s 2.0.



Jailer domestic collection

Jailer has collected over Rs 343 crore nett in India in all languages.



Jawan to surpass Jailer?

Well, recently released Jawan is dominating the box office and speculations are that it will beat Jailer records soon.



Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan released on 7th September will soon cross Rs 600 crore.



Jawan box office collection

The action extravaganza has collected Rs 574.89 crore at the global box office.



Jawan to beat Jailer

By the end of the week, the film is expected to surpass Rajinikanth's starrer Jailer.



Where to watch Jawan and Jailer

While Jawan is running in theaters, Jailer made its digital way on Amazon Prime Video from 7th September.





