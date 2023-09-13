Jailer hits Rs 600 crore worldwide, will Jawan breach the mark by end of this week?

Rajinikanth's Jailer makes an impressive business but Jawan set to beat the recordSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 13, 2023
Jailer is one of the highest-grossing films of Rajinikanth’s film career.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajinikanth starrer has made a business of Rs 650 crore as a total worldwide box office collection.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This is the second highest-grossing film in Tamil cinema after Rajinikanth’s 2.0.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jailer has collected over Rs 343 crore nett in India in all languages.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Well, recently released Jawan is dominating the box office and speculations are that it will beat Jailer records soon.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan released on 7th September will soon cross Rs 600 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The action extravaganza has collected Rs 574.89 crore at the global box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
By the end of the week, the film is expected to surpass Rajinikanth's starrer Jailer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
While Jawan is running in theaters, Jailer made its digital way on Amazon Prime Video from 7th September.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!