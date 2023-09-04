Jailer impact: Rajinikanth beats Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas, becomes the highest-paid Indian actor

Rajinikanth is at the top again, meet the TOP 10 highest-paid Indian actor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 04, 2023
As per reports, Rajinikanth was given Rs 210 crore remuneration and an additional Rs 100 crore. He was also given a branded car.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Pathaan star charges Rs 100 crore to Rs 200 crore per movie, as per IMDb report.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Media reports suggest that SRK is charging Rs 100 crore for the Atlee movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Salaar star makes Rs 100 crore to 200 crore per film, states IMDb.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The 3 Idiots star takes home Rs 100 to Rs 175 crores per movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Leo star makes Rs 120 crore to Rs 150 crore for a film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tiger 3 star's per movie fee is said to be around Rs 100 crore to Rs 150 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Indian 2 actor takes Rs 50 crore to Rs 150 crore as fees.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
RRR star is known to take Rs 100 crore as remuneration for a movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per IMDb, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan star makes Rs 60 crore to 135 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Game Changer actor charges Rs 90 crore to 100 crore for one film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
