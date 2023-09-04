Jailer impact: Rajinikanth beats Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas, becomes the highest-paid Indian actor

Rajinikanth is at the top again, meet the TOP 10 highest-paid Indian actor.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 04, 2023

Jailer impact

As per reports, Rajinikanth was given Rs 210 crore remuneration and an additional Rs 100 crore. He was also given a branded car. 

Shah Rukh Khan

The Pathaan star charges Rs 100 crore to Rs 200 crore per movie, as per IMDb report. 

Jawan 

Media reports suggest that SRK is charging Rs 100 crore for the Atlee movie. 

Prabhas

The Salaar star makes Rs 100 crore to 200 crore per film, states IMDb. 

Aamir Khan 

The 3 Idiots star takes home Rs 100 to Rs 175 crores per movie. 

Thalapathy Vijay 

Leo star makes Rs 120 crore to Rs 150 crore for a film. 

Salman Khan 

Tiger 3 star's per movie fee is said to be around Rs 100 crore to Rs 150 crore. 

Kamal Haasan

Indian 2 actor takes Rs 50 crore to Rs 150 crore as fees.  

Jr NTR 

RRR star is known to take Rs 100 crore as remuneration for a movie. 

Akshay Kumar 

As per IMDb, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan star makes Rs 60 crore to 135 crore. 

Ram Charan

Game Changer actor charges Rs 90 crore to 100 crore for one film. 

