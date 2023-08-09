Jailer is truly a Pan India film: Rajinikanth to Shiva Rajkumar, check actors and the region they represent

Jailer is releasing tomorrow in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

Jailer mania

Jailer is hitting the screens tomorrow and fans cannot wait to watch the Superstar in action mode. It is directed by Nelson Dileep Kumar.

A pan India film

Jailer is truly a pan-India film and here are details of every actor and the region they represent. Take a look.

Rajinikanth - Tamil cinema

Having a career span of over five decades, Rajnikanth is undoubtedly the superstar of Tamil Cinema. He will be essaying the character of the jailer Muthuvel Pandian in this film.

Mohanlal - Malayalam cinema

Mohanlal, the most celebrated superstar of the Malayalam film industry is roped in, to play an important role in this film.

Shiva Rajkumar - Kannada cinema

Having done over three decades of work across varied Indian languages, Shiva Rajkumar has worked in over 125 Kannada films.

Sunil - Telugu cinema

Sunil, the versatile actor who is best known for his sensational performances in Telugu films, has been roped in to play a pivotal role in this action drama.

Jackie Shroff

Jackie Shroff will be reuniting with Rajnikanth after 36 years in Jailer. It is said that he will play an antagonist in the film and will portray a jailer.

Others...

Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramyakrishnan, Vinayakan, Yogi Babu, and Vasantha Ravi are the actors who are part of the film and are playing pivotal roles in it.

