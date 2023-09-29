Jailer, Jaane Jaan and other releases: Everything you can watch this long weekend on OTT

Make a watchlist of new movies and web series on watch online

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 29, 2023

Jailer

Rajinikatnh’s latest movie Jailer is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jaane Jaan

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s murder mystery is a must watch on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Love Again

Priyanka Chopra’s latest movie Love Again is now streaming on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

I am Groot S2

The second season of MCU character Groot is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sex Education S4

Season 4 of popular web series is now available on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bambai Meri Jaan A new web series revolving around Haji Mastan and Dawood Ibrahim can be watched on Amazon Prime Video.

Bambai Meri Jaan A new web series revolving around Haji Mastan and Dawood Ibrahim can be watched on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s latest movie RARKPK is now available online on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Choona

Jimmy Shergill’s comedy heist web series is now streaming on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kaala

Crime Thriller web series Kaala is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Charlie Chopra

Mystery thriller Charlie Chopra is streaming on SonyLiv.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Virgin River S5

Virgin River S5 part is streaming on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Skanda director Boyapati Srinu’s best Telugu movies to watch on OTT

 

 Find Out More