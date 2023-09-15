Jailer, Jawan does not help Rajinikanth, Vijay Sethupathi; Thalapathy Vijay continues to dominate Most Popular Tamil stars list 

The buzz around Jawan and the release of Jailer did not work in favour of Vijay Sethupathi or Rajinikanth on the most popular stars' list. Check TOP 10.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 15, 2023

Thalapathy Vijay 

Leo star is dominating the chart and how! He has maintained his spot. 

Ajith Kumar 

Soon to be seen in VidaaMuyarchi, Ajith Kumar is also retaining his spot on number 2.

Suriya 

Kanguva, Kaithi 2 star is also maintaining his position at 3. 

Rajinikanth 

Jailer was released last month on 10th August. From number 5, the Thalaivar jumped to number 4. Not much changed. 

Jailer box office collection 

As per reports, the new movie has minted Rs 650 crores at the worldwide box office.  

Dhanush 

D50 actor has replaced his former father-in-law at number 5. He was earlier at the 4th spot. 

Kamal Haasan 

Kalki 2989 AD, Indian 2 and more kept the veteran in buzz. He jumped up two spots. Haasan is now at number 6. 

Vikram 

The Ponniyin Selvan 2 actor has maintained his spot at number 7. 

Sivakarthikeyan 

Ayalaan actor has slipped down on the chart. He replaced Kamal Haasan at 8. 

Vijay Sethupathi 

The movie has been in the buzz for many months but it did not help Sethupathi climb the charts. 

Vijay in Jawan 

Some netizens also complained about Sethupathi being wasted in Jawan. 

Karthi 

Kaithi 2, Tiger Nageswara Rao actor Karthi is in the same spot as last month. 

