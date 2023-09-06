Jailer on OTT: Here’s all you need to know about the film, box office, cast, plot and more

Rajinikanth's new movie Jailer is debuting on OTT this week. Here's everything you need to know.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 06, 2023

About Jailer

Jailer is an action-comedy film that released theatrically on August 11, 2023.

Cast

The film stars Rajinikanth in the titular role alongside Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, Tamannaah, Sunil, Mirnaa Menon and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles.

Plot

The story revolves around Jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian who stops a gang trying to free their leader from jail.

Director

The film is directed by Nelson.

Runtime

The runtime of the film is 2 hours and 48 minutes.

Critical Reception

Jailer garnered positive reviews from critics who heaped praise on Rajinikanth’s performance as well as Nelson’s screenwriting and direction.

Box Office

The film has been declared as an all-time blockbuster and has collected nearly Rs 650 crore worldwide.

Record

Jailer is currently the third highest-grossing Indian film of 2023 and also the third highest-grossing Tamil film.

OTT Rights

The OTT rights for Jailer were reportedly bought by Amazon Prime Video for a whopping sum of Rs 100 crore.

OTT Release Date

The film will start streaming on the platform from September 7, 2023.

