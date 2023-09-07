Jailer on OTT: Top 10 highest rated Rajinikanth movies to binge on to make it a Thalaivar weekend

Loved Jailer? Here are top 10 Rajinikanth's films to watch next on OTT.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 07, 2023
A carefree man lies to his boss for a leave and attempts to woo his boss' daughter.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A young man in the slums gets involved with the local don.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A heart touching tale of a common man with responsibilities of his siblings.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Orphan siblings Kali and Valli’s relationship gets strained when a beautiful woman enters their lives.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A gangster drama about an underworld don who leaves everything behind to become an auto driver.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A young man tries to restore his family’s honour after being deserted by his uncle.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A film about the struggle and vulnerability of a 16-year old girl who falls in love with a man who abandons her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A class-divided friendship goes through highs and lows.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A landlord and his loyal servant's equation turns foul as they fall in love with the same girl.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A hostel warden crosses paths with a group of criminals where things take an intriguing turn.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!