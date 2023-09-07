Jailer on OTT: Top 10 highest rated Rajinikanth movies to binge on to make it a Thalaivar weekend

Loved Jailer? Here are top 10 Rajinikanth's films to watch next on OTT.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 07, 2023

Thillu Mullu (YouTube)

A carefree man lies to his boss for a leave and attempts to woo his boss' daughter.

Thalapathi (Prime Video)

A young man in the slums gets involved with the local don.

Aarilirinthu Aruvathu Varai (Prime Video)

A heart touching tale of a common man with responsibilities of his siblings.

Mullum Malarum (Prime Video)

Orphan siblings Kali and Valli’s relationship gets strained when a beautiful woman enters their lives.

Baasha (Prime Video)

A gangster drama about an underworld don who leaves everything behind to become an auto driver.

Padayappa (Prime Video)

A young man tries to restore his family’s honour after being deserted by his uncle.

Pathinarv Vayathinile (YouTube)

A film about the struggle and vulnerability of a 16-year old girl who falls in love with a man who abandons her.

Annamalai (Prime Video, YouTube)

A class-divided friendship goes through highs and lows.

Muthu (Netflix)

A landlord and his loyal servant's equation turns foul as they fall in love with the same girl.

Petta (Jio Cinema)

A hostel warden crosses paths with a group of criminals where things take an intriguing turn.

