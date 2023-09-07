Jailer on OTT, top 10 reasons to watch this Rajinikanth action thriller film

Missed Jailer in theaters? Now you can watch it on OTT and why you must not miss

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 07, 2023

Jailer

Jailer starring Rajinikanth is now releasing on OTT after a successful theatrical run.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Reasons to watch Jailer

Here’s why you should watch Jailer on Amazon Prime Video streaming from 7th September.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rajinikanth performance

The megastar has delivered yet another charismatic performance in the mystery thriller. His exceptional performances is unmatchable.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Enthralling Narrative

Every unexpected twist and revelation in the story keep the audience hooked.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Engaging Screenplay

The screenplay is a masterful blend of action sequences and deep moments that keep viewers guessing.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dialogues

The movie has some amazing punch dialogues by megastar Rajinikanth.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Director's magic

The film is helmed by ace director Nelson Dilipkumar known for action thrillers and featuring dark humor elements in movies.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Stellar star cast

Apart from Rajinikanth the film feature brilliant star cast including Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Sunil, Tamannaah, and Ramya Krishnan among others.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anirudh Ravichander's music

Anirudh Ravichander is an energetic composer and his background score in Rajinikanth’s action thriller keeps the audience connected.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

2nd highest-grosser Tamil movie

Jailer became the second-highest-grosser Tamil film and 5th highest-grosser South Indian movie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Janmashtami 2023: Popular quotes by Lord Krishna from Bhagavad Gita

 

 Find Out More