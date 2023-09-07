Jailer on OTT, top 10 reasons to watch this Rajinikanth action thriller film

Missed Jailer in theaters? Now you can watch it on OTT and why you must not missSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 07, 2023
Jailer starring Rajinikanth is now releasing on OTT after a successful theatrical run.
Here's why you should watch Jailer on Amazon Prime Video streaming from 7th September.
The megastar has delivered yet another charismatic performance in the mystery thriller. His exceptional performances is unmatchable.
Every unexpected twist and revelation in the story keep the audience hooked.
The screenplay is a masterful blend of action sequences and deep moments that keep viewers guessing.
The movie has some amazing punch dialogues by megastar Rajinikanth.
The film is helmed by ace director Nelson Dilipkumar known for action thrillers and featuring dark humor elements in movies.
Apart from Rajinikanth the film feature brilliant star cast including Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Sunil, Tamannaah, and Ramya Krishnan among others.
Anirudh Ravichander is an energetic composer and his background score in Rajinikanth's action thriller keeps the audience connected.
Jailer became the second-highest-grosser Tamil film and 5th highest-grosser South Indian movie.
