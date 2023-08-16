Top 10 highest grossing South Indian movies at the worldwide BO

A look at South Indian highest grosser films across the world

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 16, 2023

Baahubali: The Conclusion

The second part of Prabhas starrer is the highest grosser south Indian film with Rs 1742.30 crore at the worldwide box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

RRR

Second on the list is SS Rajamouli’s RRR with a collection of Rs 1243.30 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

KGF Chapter 2

Yash starrer KGF 2 collected Rs 1177.90 crore across the world.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

2.0

Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 is highest grosser Tamil movie with a collection of Rs 647.60 crore worldwide.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Baahubali: The Beginning

The first chapter of Prabhas film grossed Rs 572.10 crore across the world.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ponniyin Selvan 1

Mani Ratnam’s period drama made a business of Rs 490.60 crore gross.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jailer

With 6 days box office collection of Rs 435.40 crore Jailer has already registered in the list of highest grossing South Indian movies.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vikram

Kamal Haasan’s Vikram has collected Rs 420.50 crore at worldwide box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Saaho

Worldwide gross of Saaho is Rs 413.90 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kantara

Worldwide gross of Rishab Shetty’s Kantara is Rs 393.30 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Hindi TV shows of the week; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai remains ahead of Anupamaa

 

 Find Out More