Jailer: Rajinikanth to Tamannaah Bhatia; check remuneration of the star cast

Jailer is releasing in August 10 in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and other languages. Take a look at how much the ensemble cast has charged.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 08, 2023
The Superstar is said to have received Rs 110 crore as remuneration for this action entertainerSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Tamannaah will be seen playing a pivotal role in this film and has charged Rs 3 croreSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Mohanlal has received Rs 8 crore as remuneration for this film which has him in an extended cameoSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This Kannada star is said to have charged Rs 4 crore for this most-awaited filmSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Jackie Shroff has charged Rs 4 crore and he's all set to entertain the audiencesSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This versatile actress has bagged Rs 80 lakh for this film in which she played the wife of RajinikanthSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This popular Malayalam actor is playing an antagonist in the film was paid Rs 50 lakhs for his roleSource: Bollywoodlife.com
He's going add the much-needed dose of comedy to this film and was paid Rs 1 crore for itSource: Bollywoodlife.com
