Jailer: Rajinikanth to Tamannaah Bhatia; check remuneration of the star cast

Jailer is releasing in August 10 in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and other languages. Take a look at how much the ensemble cast has charged.

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 08, 2023

Rajinikanth

The Superstar is said to have received Rs 110 crore as remuneration for this action entertainer

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah will be seen playing a pivotal role in this film and has charged Rs 3 crore

Mohanlal

Mohanlal has received Rs 8 crore as remuneration for this film which has him in an extended cameo

Shiva Rajkumar

This Kannada star is said to have charged Rs 4 crore for this most-awaited film

Jackie Shroff

Jackie Shroff has charged Rs 4 crore and he's all set to entertain the audiences

Ramya Krishnan

This versatile actress has bagged Rs 80 lakh for this film in which she played the wife of Rajinikanth

Vinayakan

This popular Malayalam actor is playing an antagonist in the film was paid Rs 50 lakhs for his role

Yogi Babu

He's going add the much-needed dose of comedy to this film and was paid Rs 1 crore for it

