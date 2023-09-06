Jailer star Rajinikanth, Thalapathy Vijay and more South Indian action superstars and their must watch films on OTT

Best action films of South Indian superstars to watch online.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 06, 2023
Rajinikanth has unarguably delivered some of the best movies but his Jailer is a must watch streaming on Amazon Prime Video on 7th September.
Mersal starring Thalapathy Vijay and Samantha Ruth Prabhu is available on Disney+ Hotstar and Netflix.
Vijay Sethupathi's Vikram Vedha is an intriguing cat-mouse chase between a cop and a gangster. The movie is available on Disney+ Hotstar.
Undoubtedly Yash starrer KGF series is one of the best film of his career. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
If one has to see Dhanush in real action then Asuran is a must-watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Kamal Haasan's Vikram is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
1: Nenokkadine is about an artist suffering from schizophrenia and believes his parents were murdered by three men. Watch it on Sony Liv.
Allu Arjun's Pushpa has ruled the box office and million hearts. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Ajith Kumar's Thunivu is a bank heist action film one must not miss. Watch it on Netflix.
Chiranjeevi has delivered several action movies but Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a historical action film one must watch. Available on Amazon Prime Video.
