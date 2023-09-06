Jailer star Rajinikanth, Thalapathy Vijay and more South Indian action superstars and their must watch films on OTT

Best action films of South Indian superstars to watch online.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 06, 2023

Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth has unarguably delivered some of the best movies but his Jailer is a must watch streaming on Amazon Prime Video on 7th September.

Thalapathy Vijay

Mersal starring Thalapathy Vijay and Samantha Ruth Prabhu is available on Disney+ Hotstar and Netflix.

Vijay Sethupathi

Vijay Sethupathi’s Vikram Vedha is an intriguing cat-mouse chase between a cop and a gangster. The movie is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Yash

Undoubtedly Yash starrer KGF series is one of the best film of his career. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Dhanush

If one has to see Dhanush in real action then Asuran is a must-watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan’s Vikram is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Mahesh Babu

1: Nenokkadine is about an artist suffering from schizophrenia and believes his parents were murdered by three men. Watch it on Sony Liv.

Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa has ruled the box office and million hearts. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu is a bank heist action film one must not miss. Watch it on Netflix.

Chiranjeevi

Chiranjeevi has delivered several action movies but Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a historical action film one must watch. Available on Amazon Prime Video.

