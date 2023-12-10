Jailer star Rajinikanth to Nani Top 10 South Indian stars who kept audiences entertained the most in 2023
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 10, 2023
Rajinikanth’s Jailer was released and it turned out to be a blockbuster.
Nani starrer Dasara and Hi Nanna was released in 2023.
Thalapathy Vijay’s 2 films Varisu and Leo hit the screen.
Dulquer Salmaan had a massive fan base for his film King of Kotha.
Ajith Kumar kept the audience hooked with his film Thunivu.
Chiranjeevi kept the audience hooked with his films Bhola Shankar and Waltair Veerayya.
Dhanush starrer Vaaathi was released in 2023.
Jayam Ravi kept the audience hooked for his film Ponniyin Selvan Part 2.
Naveen Polishetty kept the audience entertained with his film Miss Shetty and Mr Polishetty.
Vijay Deverakonda’s Khushi co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu too released in 2023.
