Jailer star Rajinikanth's lesser known facts that all fans should know

Jailer's box office collections have crossed Rs 500 crore at the box office and so, take a look at some facts about Thalaiva.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 20, 2023
Rajinikanth embarked on his onscreen journey with K Balachander's Apoorva Raagangal in 1975, co-starring Kamal Haasan and Srividya.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Before entering the film industry, he toiled as a coolie, and carpenter, and even worked as a bus conductor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajinikanth's real name is Shivaji Rao Gaekwad, and was raised speaking Marathi and Kannada.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajinikanth pursued a diploma in acting from the Madras Film Institute and acquired proficiency in Tamil during his course.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajini tied the knot with Latha Rangachari, who is eight years his junior. Their love story began when Latha interviewed him for her college magazine, leading to their marriage in 1981.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
For the first two years of his career, he portrayed antagonistic characters such as an abusive husband, a rapist, a womanizer, and an adulterer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He was Asia's second-highest-paid actor, following Jackie Chan. His 2007 blockbuster Shivaji earned him a staggering fee of Rs 26 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajinikanth is a devout follower of Hinduism and is deeply immersed in spirituality. He regularly practices yoga and meditation.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
