Jailer star Rajinikanth's lesser known facts that all fans should know

Jailer's box office collections have crossed Rs 500 crore at the box office and so, take a look at some facts about Thalaiva.

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 20, 2023

Onscreen journey

Rajinikanth embarked on his onscreen journey with K Balachander's Apoorva Raagangal in 1975, co-starring Kamal Haasan and Srividya.

Life before cinema

Before entering the film industry, he toiled as a coolie, and carpenter, and even worked as a bus conductor.

Real name

Rajinikanth's real name is Shivaji Rao Gaekwad, and was raised speaking Marathi and Kannada.

Education

Rajinikanth pursued a diploma in acting from the Madras Film Institute and acquired proficiency in Tamil during his course.

Love life

Rajini tied the knot with Latha Rangachari, who is eight years his junior. Their love story began when Latha interviewed him for her college magazine, leading to their marriage in 1981.

Started as a villain

For the first two years of his career, he portrayed antagonistic characters such as an abusive husband, a rapist, a womanizer, and an adulterer.

Asia's second highest-paid

He was Asia's second-highest-paid actor, following Jackie Chan. His 2007 blockbuster Shivaji earned him a staggering fee of Rs 26 crore.

Follower of Hinduism

Rajinikanth is a devout follower of Hinduism and is deeply immersed in spirituality. He regularly practices yoga and meditation.

