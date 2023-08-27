Jailer stars Rajinikanth and more top 10 Indian celebrities who are from Bangalore

Here is a list of film industry celebs who are from the Bangalore city

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 27, 2023

Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth aka Shivaji Rao Gaikwad is undoubtedly a megastar of Indian Cinema.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is the daughter of Bangalore’s famous badminton player.

Guru Dutt

The legendary actor and director is known for his classic works like Pyaasa and Kaagaz Ke Phool among others.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma who comes from an Army family completed her education from Bangalore University.

Asha Parekh

Asha Parekh worked in film industry from 1959 to 1973. She has mostly world alongside Rajesh Khanna.

Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty was born in Mysore state now Karnataka.

Dino Morea

Raaz movie fame Dino Morea was born and brought up in Bangalore.

Preeti Jhangiani

Mohabbatein fame Preeti Jhangiani studied in Mumbai and pursued her acting career but was born in Bangalore.

Jayanthi Rajput

Jayanthi Rajput has worked in various language movies but predominantly in the Kannada film industry.

Soundarya

Soundarya has received several accolades for her work in the South industry.

