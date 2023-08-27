Jailer stars Rajinikanth and more top 10 Indian celebrities who are from Bangalore

Here is a list of film industry celebs who are from the Bangalore citySource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 27, 2023
Rajinikanth aka Shivaji Rao Gaikwad is undoubtedly a megastar of Indian Cinema.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika Padukone is the daughter of Bangalore’s famous badminton player.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The legendary actor and director is known for his classic works like Pyaasa and Kaagaz Ke Phool among others.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka Sharma who comes from an Army family completed her education from Bangalore University.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Asha Parekh worked in film industry from 1959 to 1973. She has mostly world alongside Rajesh Khanna.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Suniel Shetty was born in Mysore state now Karnataka.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raaz movie fame Dino Morea was born and brought up in Bangalore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mohabbatein fame Preeti Jhangiani studied in Mumbai and pursued her acting career but was born in Bangalore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jayanthi Rajput has worked in various language movies but predominantly in the Kannada film industry.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Soundarya has received several accolades for her work in the South industry.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
