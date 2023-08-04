Jailer: Take a look at the ensemble star cast of the Rajinikanth starrer

Jailer is releasing in August 10 in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and other languages. It's directed by Nelson Dilip Kumar

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 04, 2023

Rajinikanth

Fondly called Thalaivar by his fans, this Superstar is going to steal the show.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah will be seen playing a pivotal role in this film and will closely work with the Jailer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mohanlal

Fans of the actor cannot wait to watch him on the big screen with Superstar Rajinikanth.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shiva Rajkumar

This Kannada star is going to be seen in a complete action avatar in this film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jackie Shroff

Jackie Shroff has been part of many films in the south and yet again, he's all set to entertain the audiences.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ramya Krishnan

This versatile actress will be seen playing Superstar's wife on the big screen.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vinayakan

This popular Malayalam actor is playing an antagonist in the film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yogi Babu

He's going add the much-needed dose of comedy to this film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Gadar 2: Sunny Deol has ruled the box office with these Top 10 films, will history repeat itself?

 

 Find Out More