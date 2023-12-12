Jailer to Chandramukhi: Top 10 Rajinikanth movies on OTT that guarantee thorough entertainment
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 12, 2023
Rajinikanth, the Thalaivaa, is worshipped and how. He is the biggest superstar the Indian film industry has ever witnessed. The actor turns a year older today.
On his special day, here's looking at his best films that are streaming on OTT. Don't miss out on any.
Starting with the classics, Rajinikanth's Moondru Mudichu is on Amazon Prime Video. The film marked the debut of stunning Sridevi.
Mullum Malarum is on Aha and Amazon Prime Video. The story is of orphaned brother and sister whose bond suffers when a woman enters their lives.
Padayappa that released in 1999 had Rajinikanth delivering one of his finest performances. The movie is on Amazon Prime Video.
Muthu is a twisted tale of a landlord and servant falling in love with the same girl. The entertaining film is on Netflix.
Rajinikanth and Jyothika's Chandramukhi is considered to be the best horror comedy to date. It is on Disney+Hotstar.
Of course, Sivaji The Boss has to be on this list. Rajinikanth's film back then grossed more than Rs 100 crore at the box office. The film is now streaming on Zee5.
The second instalment of his film Robot titled Enthiran is on Amazon Prime Video. It is a treat for all the high-end technology lovers.
Among the new releases, Annaatthe is a must watch to witness Rajinikanth's swag. The movie is high on emotions so keep napkins ready.
Rajinikanth has become a master of revenge sagas. Kabali on Disney+Hotstar is one such action thriller that sees a lot of Rajinikanth's swag.
Jailer on Amazon Prime Video is the newest addition to Rajinikanth's classic hits. The movie has emotions, comedy, action and a lot of thrill.
