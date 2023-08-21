Jailer to KGF 2: Top 10 South Indian grossers at the box office

These films took South Indian cinema to global level, increasing its market with each passing day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 21, 2023
This Rajamouli directorial has collected Rs 1800 crore at the box office and is the highest till now in Indian cinema.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles, this film has collected Rs 1300 crore at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This film has collected Rs 1260 crore at the box office and made Kannada cinema popular across the country.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This Rajiikanth starrer collected Rs 780 crore at the box office and broke many records back then.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas' starrer collected Rs 650 crore at the box office and made Rajamouli popular across the country.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This Rajinikanth starrer has collected Rs 514 crore at the box office till now and is still counting.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This period drama by Mani Ratnam managed to collected Rs 500 crore at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Though this film is a huge flop as per the content, the fandom of Prabhas helped the makers collected Rs 435 crore at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Kamal Haasan starrer has collected Rs 700 crore at the box office an the biggest of Kamal Haasan's career.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This Rishab Shetty starrer has amazed the audiences across the country an collected Rs 400 crore till date.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!