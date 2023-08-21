Jailer to KGF 2: Top 10 South Indian grossers at the box office

These films took South Indian cinema to global level, increasing its market with each passing day.

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Baahubali: The Conclusion

This Rajamouli directorial has collected Rs 1800 crore at the box office and is the highest till now in Indian cinema.

RRR

Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles, this film has collected Rs 1300 crore at the box office.

KGF: Chapter 2

This film has collected Rs 1260 crore at the box office and made Kannada cinema popular across the country.

2.0

This Rajiikanth starrer collected Rs 780 crore at the box office and broke many records back then.

Bahubali: The Beginning

Prabhas' starrer collected Rs 650 crore at the box office and made Rajamouli popular across the country.

Jailer

This Rajinikanth starrer has collected Rs 514 crore at the box office till now and is still counting.

Ponniyin Selvan 1

This period drama by Mani Ratnam managed to collected Rs 500 crore at the box office.

Saaho

Though this film is a huge flop as per the content, the fandom of Prabhas helped the makers collected Rs 435 crore at the box office.

Vikram

The Kamal Haasan starrer has collected Rs 700 crore at the box office an the biggest of Kamal Haasan's career.

Kantara

This Rishab Shetty starrer has amazed the audiences across the country an collected Rs 400 crore till date.

