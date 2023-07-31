Jailer to King of Kotha: Most-anticipated South Indian new movies releasing in August 2023

August has a bunch of much-awaited movies from the South Indian heroes. Here are a few.

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 31, 2023

Jailer

The Rajinikanth and Tamannaah starrer will release on August 10 in multiple languages.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhola Shankar

Chiranjeevi’s most awaited film Bhola Shankar will release on August 11.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhola Shankar

This film is the Telugu remake of Ajith Kumar's Vedalam and has Keerthy Suresh also.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty

This film is likely to hit the screens on August 25.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

King of Kotha

After a long wait, this Malayalam film is all set to hit the screens on August 25.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

King of Kotha

The film has Dulquer Salmaan in lead role and has a pan India release.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gandheevadhari Arjuna

Varun Tej and Sakshi Vaidya are playing the lead roles in this thriller which will release on August 25

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Ullu app web series that break all limits of boldness, watch them alone only

 

 Find Out More