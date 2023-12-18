Jailer to Leo: Top 10 highest-grossing South Indian movies in 2023
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 18, 2023
Kannur Squad is a movie based on Kannur Squad Officers, it is a journey of a team of cops chasing criminals across the country. Worldwide gross of 81 crores. 2
Telugu movie Baby was one of the most profitable, with a budget of a mere 10 crores the movie made around 83 crores worldwide.
RDX: Robert Dony Xavier shows how the lives of 3 individuals changed after a horrifying incident. The movie also had a budget of 10 crores and a gross of 83 crores.
Dasara is a movie set around the Singareni coal mines in Telangana. The movie made 115 crores worldwide.
The movie is based on the Kerala floods where the people came together to fight it off. 2018 also entered the Oscars for India and made 175 crores.
Thunivu is a Tamil movie based around a bank heist that made 122 crores at the Worldwide Box Office.
Making 210 crores in Box Office, Waltair Veerayya is an action thriller of the story of a fisherman turned police officer.
Varisu was one of the top 3 highest-grossing movies starring Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, the movie made 292 crores.
The movie Jailer follows the story of a Jailer trying to catch his son’s killer. Starring Rajinikanth, the movie made a staggering 607 crores.
Another Thalapathy Vijay starrer, Leo was the top-grossing movie in the south in 2023. This Tamil movie made 615 crores in Worldwide gross.
