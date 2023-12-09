Jailer to Leo: Top 10 South Indian crime thrillers released in 2023 to watch on OTT

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 09, 2023

Rajinikanth’s blockbuster film Jailer is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Thalapathy Vijay’s gangster drama Leo is now streaming on Netflix.

Kabzaa is a period action film streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

King of Kotha starring Dulquer Salmaan is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Thunivu headlined by Ajith Kumar can be watched on Netflix.

Chiranjeevi’s Bhola Shankar is streaming on Netflix.

Jigarthanda is now streaming on Netflix.

Tiger Nageswara Rao is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Viduthalai part 1 starring Vijay Sethupathi is available on Zee5.

Por Thozil is said to release soon on Sony LIV.

