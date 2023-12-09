Jailer to Leo: Top 10 South Indian crime thrillers released in 2023 to watch on OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 09, 2023
Rajinikanth’s blockbuster film Jailer is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thalapathy Vijay’s gangster drama Leo is now streaming on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kabzaa is a period action film streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
King of Kotha starring Dulquer Salmaan is available on Disney+ Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thunivu headlined by Ajith Kumar can be watched on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chiranjeevi’s Bhola Shankar is streaming on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jigarthanda is now streaming on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tiger Nageswara Rao is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Viduthalai part 1 starring Vijay Sethupathi is available on Zee5.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Por Thozil is said to release soon on Sony LIV.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 Bollywood stars who don't drink alcohol
Find Out More